Mumbai: Chilly winds ran amok in the city on Monday, a change from sunny daytime temperatures from the last few days. The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz dipped to 30.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and 28 degrees Celsius at Colaba, 2.6 degrees below normal. Northerly winds bring down temp in Mumbai, to last 48 hours

Minimum temperatures at Santacruz recorded on Monday morning was at 16.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below the normal. The minimum in Colaba was at 19.6 degrees Celsius, exactly normal.

“This is the result of northerly winds blowing towards Mumbai,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai, adding that this was a usual winter phenomenon and does not classify as a cold wave. “Temperatures will stay this way for the next 48 hours, around 30 degrees Celsius for the maximum and between 16 to 17 degrees Celsius for the minimum.”

Temperatures are expected to rise after two days.