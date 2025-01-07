Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Northerly winds bring down temp in Mumbai, to last 48 hours

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 07, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Mumbai experienced a drop in temperatures on Monday, with maximums at 30.3°C and 28°C, due to northerly winds. A rise is expected after 48 hours.

Mumbai: Chilly winds ran amok in the city on Monday, a change from sunny daytime temperatures from the last few days. The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz dipped to 30.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and 28 degrees Celsius at Colaba, 2.6 degrees below normal.

Northerly winds bring down temp in Mumbai, to last 48 hours
Northerly winds bring down temp in Mumbai, to last 48 hours

Minimum temperatures at Santacruz recorded on Monday morning was at 16.8 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below the normal. The minimum in Colaba was at 19.6 degrees Celsius, exactly normal.

“This is the result of northerly winds blowing towards Mumbai,” said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai, adding that this was a usual winter phenomenon and does not classify as a cold wave. “Temperatures will stay this way for the next 48 hours, around 30 degrees Celsius for the maximum and between 16 to 17 degrees Celsius for the minimum.”

Temperatures are expected to rise after two days.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On