Notice sent to Panvel City Municipal Corporation for making road on forest land
The Panvel Range Forest Officer has issued a notice to the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for constructing a road in the forest area of Khutari village in Taloja. The corporation claimed that it had no knowledge that the road was on forest land.
“While doing routine rounds of the village, our officers found that the corporation was putting up cement and making road on the land that belongs to the forest department without our permission. Hence, we have issued a notice to them and sought a response. If they fail to give a satisfactory response, we will consider going to the court. Currently, we have filed a case in our range office,” Dhaneshwar Sonawane, Panvel Range Forest Officer, said.
Vishwas Mhatre, a local resident from Khutari, said, “The road that was present before was kutcha road and now the corporation is concretising it when the forest department took objection. The existing road was around 30 to 40 years old.”
Subhash Rathod, Panvel Round Forest Officer, said, “Around 50% of the Khutari village comes under the forest department and hence the corporation has no right to publish a tender of the area and get a work order done to make a road in this place. Ideally, it should have first taken our permission. In the notice, we have asked the corporation officers to present the documents attached to this work on Friday at our office.”
Meanwhile, Sanjay Jagtap, City Engineer from PCMC, said, “We stopped the road work when we learnt about the objection from the forest department. We were not constructing any new road but were resurfacing the old road that existed from the time of Gram Panchayat. The resurfacing work was done after the locals complained to us about the bad road there. Being a corporation, it is our duty to provide basic facilities. Before this, we were never informed that this particular place came under the forest department. But, we took cognisance of the objection and have done the needful.”
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
