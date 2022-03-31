Now, zero active Covid cases in Thane rural

The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district.

Since the onset of the Covid cases in rural areas, the overall number of cases has come down to zero for the first time.

“Although the number of Covid cases had seen a decline post the earlier two waves, the Covid cases had not reached the zero mark yet. We created a lot of awareness in remote and tribal areas to ensure that they came forward and got tested if symptomatic,” said an officer from Zilla Parishad, Thane District.

The number of containment zones in the rural areas is also zero. All containment zones in the city have completed 14 days of quarantine.