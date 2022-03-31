Now, zero active Covid cases in Thane rural
The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district.
Since the onset of the Covid cases in rural areas, the overall number of cases has come down to zero for the first time.
“Although the number of Covid cases had seen a decline post the earlier two waves, the Covid cases had not reached the zero mark yet. We created a lot of awareness in remote and tribal areas to ensure that they came forward and got tested if symptomatic,” said an officer from Zilla Parishad, Thane District.
The number of containment zones in the rural areas is also zero. All containment zones in the city have completed 14 days of quarantine.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics