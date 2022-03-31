Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Now, zero active Covid cases in Thane rural
mumbai news

Now, zero active Covid cases in Thane rural

The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district
The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The active Covid cases in Thane district’s rural areas have become zero with no positive patient requiring treatment or continuing in quarantine across rural areas of the district.

Since the onset of the Covid cases in rural areas, the overall number of cases has come down to zero for the first time.

“Although the number of Covid cases had seen a decline post the earlier two waves, the Covid cases had not reached the zero mark yet. We created a lot of awareness in remote and tribal areas to ensure that they came forward and got tested if symptomatic,” said an officer from Zilla Parishad, Thane District.

The number of containment zones in the rural areas is also zero. All containment zones in the city have completed 14 days of quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out