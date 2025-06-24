MUMBAI: A birthday party in Vasai turned violent when three guests started fighting under the influence of alcohol, leaving a 30-year-old man dead and two others injured on Sunday. One killed, two injured in brawl at a birthday party

The party was organised by an industrial worker in Papadi, Vasai East. The host and his cousins, who happened to be his co-workers of the same company, gathered at the factory premises. According to the police, the incident occurred at 8:30 pm when three men, under the influence of alcohol, started arguing over a trivial issue. The argument soon turned into a fist fight. In a fit of rage, Manoj Pandey, 37, pulled out a knife from his pocket and attacked Akash Pawar, 30, and Rahul Bhurkund, 27, multiple times. Pandey was also injured during the fight. The three men were rushed to Janseva hospital in Vasai. While Pawar was declared dead, Pandey and Bhurkund are undergoing treatment.

“The attack took place due to an argument at the birthday party. We seized the knife used in the attack,” said Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar, senior police inspector at the Vasai police station and added that the witness’s statement is being recorded and that the action will be taken against the accused once he is discharged.