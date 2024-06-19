Opposition protests Ujjwal Nikam’s reappointment as special public prosecutor

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government’s move to reappoint Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor in the key criminal cases he was representing before he unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha polls has stirred up a controversy. The Opposition has raised strong objections to a BJP worker serving as a government law officer, and has said that this sets a wrong precedent. Nikam said the issue should not be politicised and the opposition needed to keep the larger societal interest in mind. “I am not the only practising lawyer associated with a political party,” he said. (Hindustan Times)

Nikam, who contested the elections from Mumbai North Central, had resigned from his post of special public prosecutor of the Maharashtra government. He joined the BJP after his nomination was announced two week ahead of the polls. In less than ten days of his defeat by the Congress’ Varsha Gaikwad, the government has reappointed Nikam to represent the government in over 17 criminal cases.

“Nikam contested the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate and is a party member now,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. “By reappointing him as a public prosecutor, a wrong precedent has been set. We are strongly opposing the appointment, and it should be reconsidered by the government.”

When questioned, Nikam said that he had resigned as special public prosecutor in 28 cases before contesting the election. “I have been reappointed in over 17 of them now on the request of the police and the victims in the cases,” he said. “I have been fighting against criminals and those accused. Does the opposition want to stand by the criminals and safeguard their interests?”

Nikam said the issue should not be politicised and the opposition needed to keep the larger societal interest in mind. “I am not the only practising lawyer associated with a political party,” he said. “There are many noted lawyers in the Supreme Court who appear for governments despite being associated with the parties.”