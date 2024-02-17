Over 10 Cong MLAs skip party conclave, to be issued show cause notices

MUMBAI: Days after senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan’s quitting the party and the ensuing speculations that several other MLAs would follow him, at least 10 MLAs skipped the party’s two-day chintan shibir (brainstorming session) at Lonavala. State unit chief Nana Patole said that the MLAs would be served show cause notices. Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole addresses a press conference ahead of the party's upcoming public meeting, in Nagpur, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_25_2023_000093B) (PTI)

The MLAs who were absent included Madhav Pawar-Javalgaonkar, Mohan Hambarde, Gitesh Antapurkar (all three are MLAs from Nanded district and close to Ashok Chavan), Sulabha Khodke, Zeeshan Siddique, Amin Patel and Amit Zanak. Ramesh Chennithala, party in-charge of the state, is believed to have asked the state leadership to take the issue seriously and initiate action against the MLAs who skipped the session without a valid reason.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The absence of the MLAs is significant against the backdrop of Chavan’s defection and the speculation about a dozen Congress legislators jumping ship in the near future. Chavan joined the BJP on February 13. Over seven MLAs were absent during the Congress legislature party meeting called on February 15.

On Friday, the first day of the conclave, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders addressed party workers from the state unit. Chennithala participated in the session on Saturday while it was concluded by Nana Patole. Patole, while addressing the media after the conclave, claimed that only seven MLAs had bunked the session. “We have decided to serve show cause notices to them and even the office-bearers who were absent,” he said.

Three resolutions were passed by the Congress at the conclave. The first was a promise, if elected, to give minimum support price to farmers. The second condemned atrocities against women, the rise in unemployment and the failure to carry out the promised filling of government vacancies. Hitting out at the misuse of central agencies for its vested interests, the third resolution condemned the anti-democracy policies of the Modi government.

“This is a do-or-die election for us, as the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi are out to end the Gandhi-Nehru ideology,” said Chennithala. “The elections should be fought in a scientific manner and proper management of booths is crucial.”

Patole, while addressing the party’s office-bearers, said that only Maharashtra could stop Modi from coming to power for the third time, and it was the responsibility of the party workers to contribute towards the goal. “The popular sentiment is in favour of the Congress and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi,” he said. “It is your responsibility to take the BJP’s lies and deceit to the people.”