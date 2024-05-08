Over 16,000 pass MU’s BCom semester 6 exams

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai announced the results for the third-year BCom Semester 6 examinations held during the summer session in March 2024. Within 24 days, the results of this examination were announced. HT Image

A total of 16,636 students successfully cleared this examination, representing a pass percentage of 43.52, which is higher than last year’s 38%. The assessment was conducted through the Onscreen Marking (OSM) method.

Out of the 54,901 students who registered for the exam, 52,478 appeared, with 16,636 emerging successful. However, 21,592 students did not meet the passing criteria, and 2,423 were absent during the examination. Additionally, the results of 95 students have been withheld due to academic misconduct, while 8,688 students face reservation due to unsuccessful completion of the previous academic years.