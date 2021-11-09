Majority of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reported in urban areas

Largely urban areas in Maharashtra governed by municipal corporations accounted for 68% of new Covid-19 cases that were reported on Monday. The state reported a total of 751 new infections of which 511 were from 27 municipal corporations.

Thirteen districts and eight municipal corporations, including Malegaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim didn’t report a single Covid-19 death on Monday.

Most of Maharashtra’s latest cases were reported from Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and the Pune Chinchwad municipal corporations.

During the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 18, when the daily cases totalled 68,631, the 27 municipal corporations accounted for 52.47 % of the total number of infections in the state, at 36,017.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the bulk of the Covid-19 cases were being reported in places where the density of population was high.

“Urban areas are highly populated and show a high density of population, owing to which they are reporting the majority of the cases. However, if we look at the overall picture, we have been able to control the Covid-19 infection rate effectively,” said Dr Awate.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine at Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, blamed space constraints for the high caseload, among other reasons.

“It is almost impossible to maintain social distancing in cities. In addition, we are seeing that people are not adhering to Covid-19 guidelines as many are not wearing masks and are crowding the markets. Even mass gatherings have started,” said Dr Shaikh.

The total case tally for the state was 6,618,347 as of Monday, while the death toll was 140,403.

On Monday, 1,555 patients recovered from the infection and the test positivity rate was reported at 1.22%, with 751 positive cases recorded after 61,720 fresh tests.

The state has 13,649 active cases, of which Mumbai has 3,599, followed by Pune (2,985) and Ahmednagar (2,225).

Mumbai recorded 206 new cases and five deaths on Monday, taking its Covid-19 fatalities to 16,281.