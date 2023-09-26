Navi Mumbai Panvel City police trace killer 30 years after murder

The Panvel city police nabbed a murder accused who had been absconding for 30 years after committing the crime.

The accused identified as Salvinder Singh Amar Singh Majbi (53) had been in hiding at Amritsar for 30 years since the incident and worked as a labourer. Majbi along with two others, identified as Bittusing Arjun Singh Majbi and Bausing Arjun Singh Goudas had killed Kashmira Singh Ajit Singh Virk alias Jaat (38). Majbi, who worked as a truck driver then, was fired by the employer and suspected that Jaat had a role in it. Hence Majbi along with his two friends killed him in Panvel on November 12, 1994 and fled from the state.

“We have launched a drive to solve all pending serious cases. In the course of the drive, we identified this case and started investigating. With no photo of the accused or any other information, it was a challenge for the team to trace the accused. Our team stayed at Amritsar for 10 days and collected information about the accused and nabbed him through local police and their informants,” senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray from Panvel City police station said.

Goudas was previously arrested by Panvel City police back then and had died a natural death. Meanwhile Bittusingh, who too has died, was never arrested. “The arrested accused told us that he along with Bittusing used to regularly get nightmares about the deceased man and both were guilty of what they did,” Thackeray said, adding, “He told us that it was a huge burden on his mind since last 30 years.” Due to this, the accused did not deny any of his involvement and cooperated with the investigations.

The police team from Panvel City police, who were in Amritsar for 10 days, were assisted by the superintendent of police in Amritsar and the local police team. The accused is in police custody till Wednesday.

