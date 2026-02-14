MUMBAI: Parents of nearly 650 students enrolled at City International School in Oshiwara have decided to approach the Bombay High Court after the school management announced that it will shut down operations from the academic year 2026–27. Parents to move high court after Oshiwara school announces closure over rent hike

The decision was conveyed through an email sent by the school principal to parents on Tuesday. The school currently has students from Classes 1 to 10. The sudden announcement has left families shocked and anxious about their children’s academic future.

Over the next two days, several parents attempted to contact the management to seek clarity on the decision. They were reportedly informed that the landlord had demanded a steep increase in rent, which the management said was financially unviable. Citing the rental dispute, the management decided to discontinue operations from the existing premises.

Parents have strongly opposed the move, urging the school to continue for at least one more academic year to prevent disruption to students’ education. On Thursday, the management allegedly declined to meet parents, but on Friday assured them that a meeting would be held on Monday to discuss the issue. Parents have warned that if the meeting fails to yield a solution, they will move the High Court seeking relief.

A parent of a Class 4 student described the announcement as a “complete shock”. “The children have developed strong bonds with their teachers and staff. Under the leadership of the principal, the school has maintained a good academic record. Finding another nearby school offering similar quality education at affordable fees will be extremely difficult,” the parent said.

Another parent raised concerns about students currently in Class 9, who are set to appear for their Class 10 board examinations next year. “Shifting schools at this crucial stage will severely affect their preparation and emotional stability. We request the management to defer the decision by at least a year so that parents have adequate time to make arrangements,” he said.

Parents have also expressed concern over students admitted under the 25 per cent Right to Education (RTE) quota. While some families may be able to absorb higher fees elsewhere, securing admission in another school could prove particularly challenging for RTE students, they said.

On Friday, parents wrote to the education department seeking urgent intervention. A senior official confirmed that the matter would be examined. Attempts to contact the school principal and management representatives for their response remained unsuccessful at the time of going to press.