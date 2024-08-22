Parking mafia seizes 5 BMC pay-and-park areas in M East ward

MUMBAI: Five designated pay-and-park areas in M East ward have allegedly been taken over by the parking mafia for unauthorised parking of vehicles and running private cab services. These spots are in Shivaji Nagar on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, Ahilyabai Holkar Marg, Bajiprabhu Deshpande Marg and the 90-Feet Road, while one location has been identified on Waman Tukaram Patil Marg in Govandi East. There is rampant illegal parking in M East ward in Mankhurd, Govandi and Shivaji Nagar, where certain mafias are operating. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

“There is rampant illegal parking in M East ward in Mankhurd, Govandi and Shivaji Nagar, where certain mafias are operating,” said a senior official from the ward. “These mafias don’t allow contractors to bid for the parking lots. Whenever there is an e-tendering process, there is no response to it due to fear of the mafia. We have received complaints of contractors being beaten up by them.”

The civic official, who did not want to be named, said there were people who owned 200 vehicles to run private cab services and used the BMC pay-and-park on the streets for free. “They are hand-in-glove with the mafia,” he said.

Faced with the dilemma of BMC property being usurped for unauthorised parking, several letters have gone to the traffic department since February, as this also creates a hindrance in the daily cleaning of roads. “The eastern suburbs are a gateway to Mumbai, and VIPs frequently use the route,” said the official. “Although regular cleaning is necessary on these roads because of this, the unauthorised parking does not allow for cleaning, thereby imparting a shabby look to the ward. We have written to the traffic department to initiate action against illegal parking on roads under the Motor Vehicles Act, 2005.”

When contacted, Anil Kumbhare, joint CP (traffic) said he was not aware of the BMC correspondence. “If the issue is being pursued by the BMC since February, it must have been resolved by now,” he said. “But if it is not, then we will definitely look into it.”