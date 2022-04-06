Patra Chawl redevelopment scam: ED attaches properties owned by Sanjay Raut’s wife
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.
The agency also attached some land parcels in Palghar and at Saphale and Padgha villages in Thane district, which belong to Pravin Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Constructions. The firm had undertaken the construction project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants of Patra Chawl at Goregaon. Pravin Raut was arrested in the case on February 2.
ED said apart from rehabilitating the 672 tenants, Guru Ashish Constructions was supposed to hand over certain constructed portions to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The developer, however, sold the floor space index of the rehabilitation project to nine builders and collected ₹901.79 crore from them without constructing the rehab buildings and the MHADA portions, it said. The developer also collected an additional amount of ₹138 crore from prospective flat buyers by launching a project at the site – thus taking the total proceeds of crime to ₹1,039.79 crore, ED said.
The agency said its investigation revealed that around ₹100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.
“In 2010, part of these proceeds amounting to ₹83 lakh was received by Varsha Raut, directly/indirectly from Pravin Raut’s wife Madhuri. This amount was utilised by Varsha for purchasing the flat at Dadar,” ED said and added that after initiation of investigation by the agency, Varsha transferred ₹55 lakh back to Madhuri.
The Central agency’s probe also found out that during the said period, eight plots of land at Kihim beach were purchased in the name of Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar. In this land deal, apart from the registered value, cash payments were made to the sellers. On identification of these assets and other assets of Pravin Raut, they were provisionally attached as per the due process of law, ED said.
ED had initiated a money-laundering probe on the basis of the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing’s March 2018 FIR registered against Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, Pravin Raut, and others on the basis of a complaint filed by a MHADA officer.
In December 2020, ED had provisionally attached Pravin Raut’s immovable assets worth ₹72.65 crore in connection with the fraud at Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
