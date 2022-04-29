Pawar says no allegations against anyone for Bhima Koregaon violence
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said he has no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018, and that he does not want to make allegations against anyone over the incident.
Pawar said this in an additional nine-page affidavit filed before a two-member commission on April 11, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times. The commission probing the violence has summoned the NCP chief to depose before it in Mumbai on May 5 and 6.
“It is reiterated at the cost of repetition that I have no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events leading to the unfortunate incident at Bhima Koregaon. I have no allegation to make against any political agenda or motive behind such an unfortunate incident. It is only an attempt to assist the commission to the best of my ability and knowledge owing to my long experience in public life,” Pawar said in his affidavit.
In his first affidavit filed in October 2018, Pawar had said that he was not in a position to blame any particular organisation for the violence but had blamed the state’s law enforcement agencies for their failure to prevent the incident. However, on February 18, 2020, the NCP chief had alleged that right-wing activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote could be responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity in the area among locals ahead of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 1818 war at the memorial in Pune district, which led to the violence on January 1, 2018. He had said that prior to this, there was no history of a rift between locals and visiting Dalits, who gathered every year at the war memorial.
In the second affidavit, the NCP chief suggested reforms in several legislations, including section 124 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with sedition. Pawar said it was being misused to stifle the voice of those who criticised the government, thus it should be repealed or amended.
“… However, in recent times this section [124A] is often misused against people who criticise the government, suppressing their liberty, and to stifle any voice of dissent raised in a peaceful and democratic way. Hence, it is proposed that the misuse of section 124A of the IPC should be stopped with amendments or the said section should be repealed,” Pawar said.
“I have a reason to say so because provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act are sufficient to protect the national integrity,” he said.
The veteran leader also pointed out that the sedition law was brought in by the Britishers in 1870 to control the uprisings against them and to suppress the freedom movement.
The two-member commission, headed by retired high court justice JN Patel, was constituted by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party government on February 9, 2018.
At 43.5°C, Delhi buckles on hottest April day in 12 years
A heatwave gripped the national capital once again on Thursday, with the mercury climbing to 43.5 degrees Celsius, giving the city its hottest day of the year so far and its hottest April day since 2010, the weather office said, even as the mercury touched 46C in parts of East Delhi on the day.
3 landfills have cost Delhi ₹450 cr in environmental damages: Study
Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur -- have cost more than ₹450 crores in environmental degradation to the national capital so far and with no noticeable progress being made to reduce the millions of tonnes of waste at these dumping sites, according to a study by a team of experts that was submitted to the National Green Tribunal in January last year.
Maha to divert over ₹270 crore saved in insurance premiums to strengthen medical facilities
Mumbai: A unique tweak in the terms and conditions for the state government's flagship medical insurance scheme has helped the state save over ₹270 crore, which in turn will be used to create tertiary medical care services like dialysis centres, cath labs and operation theatres across Maharashtra. This is the first time that the public health system is being strengthened through such alternate sources of funding.
Cabinet approves setting up of Maharashtra Gene Bank Project
Mumbai: To conserve native and endangered animals, crops, marine and biological species, Maharashtra has decided to set up a gene bank project. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board and will be overseen by committees under the chief secretary and the principal secretary (forests). “To preserve crop biodiversity, we will encourage genome carriers who conserve seeds of local varieties of crops and create seed banks,” Sheshrao Patil, chairman, MSBB explained.
IMD issues heat warning as state sizzles
MUMBAI/DELHI The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'orange' category heatwave warning – indicating “increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms” on prolonged exposure and “high health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly and people with chronic illness” – for four districts in Maharashtra till May 2, including Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, while a 'yellow' category alert indicating less severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Nagpur district.
