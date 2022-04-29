Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Pawar says no allegations against anyone for Bhima Koregaon violence
mumbai news

Pawar says no allegations against anyone for Bhima Koregaon violence

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said he has no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018, and that he does not want to make allegations against anyone over the incident
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar HT File Photo
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar HT File Photo
Published on Apr 29, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByFaisal Malik, Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said he has no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events that led to the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 1, 2018, and that he does not want to make allegations against anyone over the incident.

Pawar said this in an additional nine-page affidavit filed before a two-member commission on April 11, a copy of which is in possession of Hindustan Times. The commission probing the violence has summoned the NCP chief to depose before it in Mumbai on May 5 and 6.

“It is reiterated at the cost of repetition that I have no personal knowledge or information about the sequence of events leading to the unfortunate incident at Bhima Koregaon. I have no allegation to make against any political agenda or motive behind such an unfortunate incident. It is only an attempt to assist the commission to the best of my ability and knowledge owing to my long experience in public life,” Pawar said in his affidavit.

In his first affidavit filed in October 2018, Pawar had said that he was not in a position to blame any particular organisation for the violence but had blamed the state’s law enforcement agencies for their failure to prevent the incident. However, on February 18, 2020, the NCP chief had alleged that right-wing activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote could be responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity in the area among locals ahead of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 1818 war at the memorial in Pune district, which led to the violence on January 1, 2018. He had said that prior to this, there was no history of a rift between locals and visiting Dalits, who gathered every year at the war memorial.

In the second affidavit, the NCP chief suggested reforms in several legislations, including section 124 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with sedition. Pawar said it was being misused to stifle the voice of those who criticised the government, thus it should be repealed or amended.

“… However, in recent times this section [124A] is often misused against people who criticise the government, suppressing their liberty, and to stifle any voice of dissent raised in a peaceful and democratic way. Hence, it is proposed that the misuse of section 124A of the IPC should be stopped with amendments or the said section should be repealed,” Pawar said.

“I have a reason to say so because provisions of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act are sufficient to protect the national integrity,” he said.

The veteran leader also pointed out that the sedition law was brought in by the Britishers in 1870 to control the uprisings against them and to suppress the freedom movement.

The two-member commission, headed by retired high court justice JN Patel, was constituted by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party government on February 9, 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Sports Complex station in east Delhi’s Commonwealth Games Village, for instance, saw a maximum of 46°C, making it not only the joint-hottest spot across India on Thursday (at par with the Hissar station in Haryana). (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

    At 43.5°C, Delhi buckles on hottest April day in 12 years

    A heatwave gripped the national capital once again on Thursday, with the mercury climbing to 43.5 degrees Celsius, giving the city its hottest day of the year so far and its hottest April day since 2010, the weather office said, even as the mercury touched 46C in parts of East Delhi on the day.

  • Firefighters struggled to douse the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site for the third straight day on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

    3 landfills have cost Delhi 450 cr in environmental damages: Study

    Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur -- have cost more than 450 crores in environmental degradation to the national capital so far and with no noticeable progress being made to reduce the millions of tonnes of waste at these dumping sites, according to a study by a team of experts that was submitted to the National Green Tribunal in January last year.

  • The MPJAY extends blanket protection to all families in the state which hold ration cards. (REUTERS)

    Maha to divert over 270 crore saved in insurance premiums to strengthen medical facilities

    Mumbai: A unique tweak in the terms and conditions for the state government's flagship medical insurance scheme has helped the state save over 270 crore, which in turn will be used to create tertiary medical care services like dialysis centres, cath labs and operation theatres across Maharashtra. This is the first time that the public health system is being strengthened through such alternate sources of funding.

  • The project, which was mentioned by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speech for 2022-23, was approved by the state cabinet on Thursday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

    Cabinet approves setting up of Maharashtra Gene Bank Project

    Mumbai: To conserve native and endangered animals, crops, marine and biological species, Maharashtra has decided to set up a gene bank project. The project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board and will be overseen by committees under the chief secretary and the principal secretary (forests). “To preserve crop biodiversity, we will encourage genome carriers who conserve seeds of local varieties of crops and create seed banks,” Sheshrao Patil, chairman, MSBB explained.

  • Mumbai, India - April 28, 2022: A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

    IMD issues heat warning as state sizzles

    MUMBAI/DELHI The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an 'orange' category heatwave warning – indicating “increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms” on prolonged exposure and “high health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly and people with chronic illness” – for four districts in Maharashtra till May 2, including Wardha, Akola, Chandrapur, and Yavatmal, while a 'yellow' category alert indicating less severe heatwave conditions has been issued for Nagpur district.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out