Pay us for 8.5-acre land parcel: MU to MMRDA

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has sought direct monetary compensation from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for 8.5 acres of land transferred to the planning authority as part of a 2016 memorandum of understanding (MoU) for development of the Kalina campus. Following the publication of HT’s report on April 1, workers were seen undertaking urgent repairs at the sports complex.

“The University has submitted a written request seeking direct monetary compensation. This is currently under review by MMRDA and will be evaluated in accordance with the MoU and prevailing government norms,” an MMRDA official told Hindustan Times.

Demands to seek direct compensation for the land parcel, valued at approximately ₹1,200 crore, had been raised in earlier meetings of MU’s senate committee, as reported by HT on April 1.

According to the terms of the MoU, MU would hand over 34,715 square meters or 8.5 acres of land to MMRDA for construction of two key roads – a four-lane elevated road from the Bharat Diamond Bourse junction in Bandra Kurla Complex to the Vakola junction, and a 30-metre-wide, 400-metre-long road for additional connectivity between Bandra Kurla Complex and the Santacruz Chembur Link Road.

In return, MMRDA would prepare a master plan for the Kailna campus in line the university’s requirements and assist the MU in facilitating transferable development rights (TDR) for the 8.5-acre land parcel. MU would then sell the TDR in the open market to fund infrastructure projects in the Kalina campus, which would be executed by MMRDA.

Master plan counter claims

Though nearly nine years have passed since the MoU was signed and the land was transferred to MMRDA, there is neither sign of the master plan, nor has TDR been generated, stalling even urgent repairs on campus. Following HT’s report on this state of affairs, the state’s higher and technical education department asked the university for a written explanation.

The university responded, reiterating what was mentioned in the HT report – that it had received only a basic version of the master plan, to which it had suggested some modifications such as facilities in the cafeteria, health centre, guest house and research park.

“In larger public interest, MMRDA has occupied land for roads...But the TDR meant to be allocated to the university is still pending with the government,” stated the university’s letter to the higher and technical education department.

The MMRDA, however, told HT that two versions of a detailed master plan had been shared with MU and its feedback on the preferred option was awaited.

“MMRDA appointed DDF Consultants in consortium with MODE Design Corp in August 2019 to prepare the master plan and urban design guidelines for the Kalina campus. The consultant prepared a detailed master plan which was shared with in September 2021, March 2023 and March 2025,” an MMRDA official told HT over email.

MMRDA has submitted two conceptual master plan options to the university, and the consultant will prepare a final layout plan only after MU selects any one option, the official noted.

‘No special authority status’

As part of the 2016 MoU between MU and MMRDA, all 68 buildings in the Kailna campus were surveyed in February 2020 and four were found to be in dilapidated condition, needing urgent repairs. Even these repairs are stalled because MMRDA has not been appointed as Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the Kalina campus yet, said the MMRDA official.

“A formal request has been submitted to the government of Maharashtra for MMRDA’s appointment as SPA, which is under active consideration,” the official said over email.

The issuance of TDR for 8.5 acres of land was pending because MMRDA was yet to receive formal possession of the Kalina campus from the university, the official claimed.

“Issuance of TDR can proceed once possession is officially transferred. Once the TDR is issued, the university will be in a position to monetise it to finance internal development initiatives,” the MMRDA official stated.

Pradeep Sawant, a senate member of MU representing Yuva Sena (UBT), said since both authorities were working under the government’s control, they must fast track implementation of the 2016 MoU and start construction work as early as possible in the larger interest of students.