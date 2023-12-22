Peon and mother arrested for harassment leading to wife’s death

Navi Mumbai: A 35-year-old peon from the Public Works Department (PWD) and his 63-year-old mother have been arrested for the alleged harassment that led to the suicide of his 35-year-old wife. The victim, an Arts graduate, got married in April this year, hoping for security due to her husband’s government job. However, according to her family, the harassment had started right after the marriage. The mother-in-law subjected the victim to demeaning tasks, even prohibiting her from sleeping with her husband. After the marriage, the victim stayed with her husband and mother-in-law at their house in Ulwe. The victim had previously filed and later withdrawn a complaint at the NRI police station due to the husband’s coercion. HT Image

The victim had sent distressing audio messages in September and October to her mother saying that if ever she did something to herself, only her husband and mother-in-law would be responsible. On December 13, she took her own life, and two days later, her mother discovered the audio messages.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

CBD Belapur police registered a case of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment against the husband and his mother. Despite the family’s background in the police department, they expressed frustration at the lack of fear of legal consequences exhibited by the accused family. Senior police inspector confirmed the arrest of the husband and his mother, noting that they are currently in judicial custody.