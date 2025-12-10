Phaltan doc died by suicide, note was written by her: CM

NAGPUR: The young government doctor found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan in Satara district in October died by suicide, and the suicide note scribbled on her hand had been written by her. Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and others at Vidhan Bhavan during the Winter session of the state Assembly, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_09_2025_000203B) (PTI)

This was stated by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, attempting to put to rest questions raised by some political leaders and the family of the deceased doctor.

The legislators had voiced concerns over whether the suicide note had indeed been written by the doctor, a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital, who had earlier complained that she was being pressured to falsify medical records.

The question was raised in the legislative assembly on Tuesday by MLAs across the party lines, including Ameet Satam, Jyoti Gaikwad, Vijay Wadettiwar, Nana Patole and others.

During question hour, they also demanded to know whether the doctor had been pressured by a politician and his personal assistant to change the medical reports of some criminals.

Fadnavis said the special investigation team is conducting a probe and the forensic reports and digital proof are being investigated. He said although the investigation was not yet complete, preliminary findings suggest that the handwriting on the palm of the deceased doctor’s hand was her own. The note had named two individuals, whom she said were responsible for the extreme step.

“Police officer (Gopal) Badne, who has been arrested, was found guilty of harassment and sexual exploitation. He had also promised to marry her. Another accused Prashant Bankar too was involved,” said Fadnavis.

He said the government has also constituted a judicial committee to investigate other allegations relating to the alleged pressure on the doctor to falsify details in medical certificates. “There are allegations that the deceased doctor, who was working on an 11-month contract in a local government hospital, was being pressurised to issue false fitness certificates of criminals. These cases were older by five months,” he said, adding that the chargesheet in the case will be submitted by the police in two months.

On October 23, the young woman doctor, originally from Beed, was found dead in a hotel room in Phaltan. The handwritten note on her left palm had accused Badne of rape, and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental and sexual harassment. The doctor was a tenant in a house owned by Bankar’s father in Phaltan.

Fadnavis said it was unfortunate that the issue had been politicised by some leaders. He also said that since the doctor was a contracted employee, her family members could not be considered for government jobs on compassionate grounds but the government would “positively consider maximum assistance to the family”.