Pile-up in Nalasopara claims one life and injures five

Mumbai: A motorcycle rider was killed, and five others sustained injuries in a pile-up at Tulinj road in Nalasopara East after a truck driver lost control due to brake failure on Monday morning. HT Image

The truck driver, identified as Gangu Totaram Verma, was heading towards Nalasopara highway at 9am when the accident occurred. According to Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station, the brakes of the truck failed at the Tulinj junction, leading to a collision with several vehicles, including a rickshaw that subsequently hit the motorcycle.

The deceased motorcycle rider, Bhanupratap Prajapati, a 25-year-old sliding window contractor and resident of Dhaniv Baug, was on his way to Nalasopara station for work in Borivali when the accident happened.

The other five vehicle drivers who were injured in the pile-up were rushed to the hospital by the locals and the police officers. “All the victims have suffered minor injuries, except one who has suffered severe injuries,” said Nagarkar.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. However, the police managed to trace and arrest him later in the evening.

Nagarkar said that they have booked the truck driver on the charges under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. “The vehicle will be checked by the RTO to find out whether the brakes had failed as the driver claimed in his statement,” said Nagarkar.

In a separate incident, an autorickshaw driver, Hidayat Shaikh (37), was struck by an unidentified vehicle while changing a flat tire on his rickshaw in Borivali East on Sunday. The Kasturba Marg police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the driver of the unidentified vehicle under Section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code.