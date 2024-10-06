Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Metro service mobile application MetroConnect3 designed to enhance the travel experience for commuters on Saturday. The app provides detailed information about station facilities, including accessibility options and nearby services, all available in English, Hindi, and Marathi. Additionally, it offers seamless last-mile connectivity planning, grievance management for addressing concerns, and the ability to report lost items instantly. PM launches MetroConnect3 app

Later this month, the National Common Mobility Card will also be rolled out. This card can be used across metro lines in Mumbai and some other cities.

“The people of Mumbai have been anticipating Metro Line 3 for quite a long time now. I thank the Government of Japan and Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) for their support of the Aqua line. This metro project is also a symbol of India-Japan friendship,” said PM Modi.

Koji Yagi, Consulate-General of Japan in Mumbai acknowledge the gesture and said, “Metro Line 3 Udghanachya Mumbaikaranna Hardik Subhecha!! This is another joint iconic project between Japan and India after Atal Setu. It will transform Mumbaikars daily commute by reducing their travel time, mitigate traffic and air pollution. I am proud that the Government of Japan is part of transport infrastructure development in Mumbai. I also look forward to an early operation of full Metro Line 3.”

The Mumbai Metro Line 3 is one of Japan’s Official Development Assistance Project.

Dr Pooja Prashant Sankhe from Ram Krishna Paramhas School was the only teacher selected for a metro ride with PM Modi and interacted with him. He asked her about her educational background of PhD and encouraged her to do more research in the education field.