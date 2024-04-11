NAGPUR: The neglect of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Congress regime and its reluctance to implement his vision of “one nation, one constitution” was the theme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second election rally in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Wednesday. PM Modi targets Opposition for “neglecting” Ambedkar

Addressing a massive rally at Kanhan near Nagpur on Wednesday, Modi said the Congress, which ruled the country for over 60 years, never gave Ambedkar his due respect. He also criticised the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for accusing the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of intending to change the constitution if it retained power.

“This rhetoric mirrors their previous tactics during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting a dearth of fresh perspectives. Wasn’t democracy endangered during the Emergency?” the prime minister said. He also questioned why the Congress didn’t establish a unified constitution nationwide. “They are attempting to deceive the nation in the guise of defending the constitution.”

In his 35-minute speech, Modi criticised the Congress for maintaining Article 370 of the constitution, which provided a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, during its rule. He highlighted his government’s initiative to abrogate Article 370 and establish the concept of “one nation, one constitution.” He said the scrapping of Article 370 had restored constitutional rights for Dalits, tribals, and OBCs.

Furthermore, Modi accused the Congress of historically opposing the principles of Ambedkar and failing to recognise his contribution by not awarding him the prestigious Bharat Ratna. “It was my government that decided to nominate a Dalit for the post of President in 2014. And when we came into power in 2019, we chose to nominate a tribal woman for the same position,” he said.

While elaborating on the development initiatives undertaken by the NDA during his 10-year tenure, Modi said this was just the beginning. “Whatever I have given in 10 years was just an appetiser. The main course is yet to come.” He added that the NDA’s significant victory in the 2024 elections is evident in recent surveys.

Modi used the occasion to once again criticise the “INDI alliance” for boycotting the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January. He also slammed the Opposition for opposing Sanatan Dharma.