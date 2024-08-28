Politicians across party lines approach Jarange-Patil for candidacy / support in assembly polls

MUMBAI: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has received at least 900 applications from aspirants who are keen on contesting the assembly polls under his front. The scrutiny of the applications is expected to begin this week. HT Image

“Among the applicants, there are incumbent and former MLAs, ministers and district heads from almost every political party,” said Shreeram Kurankar, a member of Jarange-Patil’s team. “While some of these want candidature, others want Jarange-Patil’s support in the elections.” Jarange-Patil said that contrary to his expectations, the highest number of applications came from western Maharashtra and not Marathwada, the hub of the Maratha reservation struggle.

Among the noteworthy people who met the Maratha reservation activist in the last week were former state minister Suresh Navle, the BJP’s Beed district president Rajendra Mhaske, BJP leader Ramesh Pokale, former MP Bhaskar Khatgaonkar’s daughter-in-law Meenal Khatgaonkar, former MLA Sangeeta Thombare and Madha MLA Baban Shinde’s son Ranjitsinh.

Prominent leaders from across parties have met the activist for his support. “Jarange-Patil has received six applications from poll aspirants from the constituency of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan,” said another aide of the activist. “This forced Chavan to meet him at Antarwali Sarati late last week, seeking his support. Chavan is wary about his poll prospects if a Jarange-Patil-supported Maratha candidate is pitted against him.”

Many well-known leaders are reportedly worried about this prospect. “Chhagan Bhujbal might not contest from Yeola, as at least seven Maratha candidates have expressed their willingness to fight against him,” said the aide. “Prakash Solanke, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) MLA from Majalgaon has already announced that he will not contest, as he has sensed his defeat after a violent attack on his house during the reservation protests last year.”

Meenal Khatgaonkar, who belongs to the BJP, said that since she was unlikely to get a ticket from Naigaon (Nanded) constituency, she had decided to contest as an independent. “By meeting Jarange-Patil, I have sought his support and expect that he will not field his candidate against me,” she said. “Naigaon has 32% Maratha voters, and his support is important for my victory.”

Jarange-Patil’s aide said that more BJP leaders and MLAs from Marathwada and western Maharashtra were approaching the activist, as they had realised that in the wake of the angst against the party in these two regions, their fate was hanging in the balance. Of the 46 seats in Marathwada, 26 have sitting BJP MLAs but despite this, the party could win not a single seat of the eight Lok Sabha seats in Marathwada.

Jarange-Patil had appealed to Marathas to submit their data and applications between August 20 and 24. “We were supposed to announce our decision on contesting the election on August 29, but it has now been postponed, as the elections are expected to be held in November or December instead of October,” said another activist close to Jarange-Patil. “We have received applications not only from the Maratha community but also from Lingayats, Muslims, OBCs and even scheduled castes (SCs). Badnapur in Jalna district is reserved for SCs, but despite SCs having nothing to do with the Maratha reservation issue, at least seven applications have come in from this constituency.”

Jarange-Patil had announced that he would field Maratha candidates in the Lok Sabha election too, but later dropped the idea and appealed to the community to defeat all the candidates who opposed Maratha reservation.