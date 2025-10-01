MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man was critically injured after part of a slum home’s balcony collapsed in Bhartiya Kamla Nagar in Antop Hill on Monday. Portion of balcony collapses in Antop Hill slum, one critical

According to the fire brigade, the incident took place around 4:15 pm on Monday when a portion of the first-floor balcony collapsed, falling into the narrow lane outside the house, injuring a pedestrian. The victim, identified as Mohd Husain Shaikh, sustained serious injuries to his back and legs. He was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

“A 500-litre water tank was kept on the balcony, and it appears the structure gave way under its weight,” said a fire officer at the spot. “Four family members were trapped inside the house but were safely rescued. They did not sustain any injuries,” he added.