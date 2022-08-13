Portion of residential building in Thane’s Daighar collapses, tilts to one side
THANE: A portion of a five-storey residential complex in Daighar collapsed and the building dangerously tilted to one side late on Friday, prompting the authorities to evacuate the residents and vacate adjoining buildings.
Police said two residents of the building, Jayanta Apartments, sustained minor injuries in the incident that took place at 11.50pm on Friday.
Municipal officials said the electricity connection to the complex has been disconnected as a precautionary measure and it will be demolished on Saturday.
“As a precautionary measure, all the residents were evacuated from the building. The power supply to the building was also disconnected. Nearby chawls and shops have been vacated too and the residents were offered to be accommodated at Thane Municipal Corporation school at Padle Gaon. However, people opted to shift to their relatives’ place,” Avinash Sawant, chief of the municipal corporation’s regional disaster management cell, said.
The ground floor of the building has 15 shops. Eight families lived on the other floors, many of them vacant.
Municipal officials said the rescue teams returned to the complex on Saturday morning to help residents remove their belongings before the demolition starts.
Jitendra Pawshe, who runs a restaurant near the building, said the families are trying to move their belongings before the proposed demolition.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics