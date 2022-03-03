Post-Covid, tuberculosis cases on the rise this year in Kalyan Dombivli
Compared to the last two years, the number of tuberculosis cases in Kalyan Dombivli is on the rise this year, according to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department.
In 2020, the number of tuberculosis cases reported was 3,456 and in 2021, it was 4,195. The number of tuberculosis cases reported this year in just two months is 434, and KDMC expects the cases to increase this year too.
One major reason for the rise is tuberculosis caused post-Covid infection. There are 5% to 10% of tuberculosis cases that are reported in post-Covid cases.
As per the KDMC records, tuberculosis cases are common among children. “Post-Covid, tuberculosis infection is on the rise. Because of this, the cases have increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 and 2020,” said Sameer Sarvankar, in-charge officer, KDMC health department.
KDMC health department undertakes a door-to-door survey of new cases in its jurisdiction every year.
“If we find symptoms of tuberculosis in anyone, we ensure that the person is given treatment on time. We are also appealing to the people to take care of children infected with Covid even after their recovery. In case of any symptoms, they should be taken to the nearby hospital without delay,” added Sarvankar.
As per the KDMC guidelines, if a person is suffering from cough for two continuous weeks, loss of appetite and fever, and if the person has just recovered from Covid, then the person should immediately get checked or consult a doctor.
“The rise in tuberculosis is because of people ignoring health and attributing the fever or other symptoms to some other viral fever, to apprehensions regarding going to hospital for the fear of catching Covid. TB is a disease that progresses slowly and people may relate their symptoms such as cough and fever to be part of the seasonal illness and ignore them. When these people are hospitalised with Covid, the patches that show up in lung X-rays are assumed to be those due to COVID. Thus, many of the TB cases that are now surfacing are cases that we failed to pick up earlier;” said Dr Rupinder Kaur Murjani, MD medicine.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.
-
A look at Virat Kohli's infamous controversies ahead of his 100th Test
In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, which starts from Friday, Kohli will make his 100th appearance in the red-ball format, a special occasion indeed both for him and his supporters.
-
'Test cricket was limping and that's when it found a magical physio in Kohli'
The former India all-rounder drew an analogy to congarulate Virat Kohli on his 100th Test.
-
Male infertility: Causes, treatment, what men should know about their fertility
When a couple is unable to conceive, the female has been always unfairly blamed and it is one of the most widespread fallacies to date whicht stems from the fact that women are at the centre of the whole process, from conception through full-term pregnancy to nursing and caring for their children. However, infertility has been medically confirmed to be caused by underlying disorders in both sexes and it has been found that more than one-third cases of infertility can be traced to male infertility.
-
'You can't look past him': Karthik names India star guaranteed for middle-order
Dinesh Karthik named the Indian player who is guaranteed to play alongside Kohli in the middle-order in the first Test against Sri Lanka.