Powai bizman gets ransom call an hour after becoming grandfather

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against an unidentified person for demanding ₹23.7 lakh in ransom from a Powai-based businessman just an hour after the birth of his grandson.

The 61-year-old garment dealer received a call from a private number, which was not displayed on the mobile screen on October 31. The caller threatened the complainant of killing him and his family if he did not pay the amount.

According to the Powai police, the complainant received the first call from a number that showed a country code +971 (UAE) and the second call from New Jersey, US (+201).

The police officers said that the call was made to the businessman at around 6.45pm on October 31 after his daughter-in-law delivered a baby boy an hour before.

“The caller told the complainant that they have sold drugs to his employees on his behalf and he owed them the payment for the white powder. The call was made using a virtual private network (VPN),” said a police officer.

The caller threatened the businessman that his men are keeping a watch on the latter’s family outside the hospital and will kill them if they do not receive the payment.

In the complaint, the businessman told the police, “I received the call after I celebrated the birth of my grandchild in my office with my employees. The caller first wished him for becoming a grandfather and told “Sanjayji badhai ho, badi kushi ka mahol hai. Allah ne aapko pota diya hai. Bahut acchi baat hai. Aapke bandon ne hamare se maal uthaya hai (safed wala powder),” and demanded to pay the money within 24 hours else “Swarg se narak mein badalne mein time nahi lagega.”

The accused asked the businessman to make the payment within 24 hours and wait for his second call to transfer the money.

“The victim did not pick up the second call from New Jersey,” said the officer.

“We are tracing the caller as it is believed to be an inside job,” added the officer.