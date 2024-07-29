Powai man loses 1 crore in money-doubling scam

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man was allegedly cheated of ₹1 crore by his friend, who had promised to double the amount. The complainant, Sundar Surale, submitted a written complaint against the accused, Ranjit Radhakrishnan, at the Powai police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a cheating case on Saturday. HT Image

According to Surale, who retired from Adani Electricity in 2021, met his acquaintance Radhakrishna when they were living in Bengaluru, Karnataka. After Radhakrishnan’s company closed, he moved out of the city.

In 2018, he met Surale and pitched him a business proposal for organising DJ programmes in other countries. However, he told the complainant that he did not have sufficient funds for the business and asked Surale to give him ₹1 crore which he would pay back and double the amount.

When Surale realised that Radhakrishna had cheated him, he approached the Powai police, “Based on initial transaction analysis we have registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against Radhakrishna and are investigating further,” said a police officer from Powai police station.