MUMBAI: A four-member team from Italian luxury fashion brand Prada spent time with Kolhapuri chappal craftsmen in Kolhapur on Tuesday, to understand the nuances of their pursuit. They visited their homes from where many are known to operate their businesses, followed by factories in an industrial belt. Prada team visits Kolhapuri craftsmen ahead of ‘Made in India’ partnership

This was their first visit to the state’s southwestern city, weeks after the luxe fashion brand kicked up a puff of dust when it showcased Kolhapuri chappal-inspired footwear in its Spring/ Summer 2026 menswear collection in Milan. Soon, the indigenous craftsmen expressed outrage at the brand’s attempt at cultural appropriation, disregarding the fact that the traditional footwear was granted GI tag in 2019.

Last week, in a first video conference with Prada’s representatives, officials from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) suggested recognition of the Kolhapuri brand, through a ‘Made in India’ collection partnering with local artisans. Prada agreed to the move, as it has made similar partnerships with craftspeople in Peru, Japan and Scotland in the past.

Members of the team that met the local craftsmen are Paolo Tiveron (director of men’s technical and production department-footwear division) Daniele Contu (pattern making manager from the footwear division) Andrea Pollastrelli (external consultant) and Roberto Pollastrelli (external consultant). Lalit Gandhi, president of MACCIA and other office bearers welcomed them.

The team’s first stop was Subhash Nagar, where the cottage industry flourishes. They visited homes of craftsmen such as Balasaheb Gawali, Shubham Satpute, Sunil Rokade and Shivaji Mane. They were shown a range of footwear, chief among them a special ‘car to carpet’ chappal, which the wearer traditionally slips into the pocket and wears before stepping out of a car at a special event. Members of the team were also encouraged to remove their footwear and try on the chappals.

After Subhash Nagar, the team visited factories in an industrial belt. Bhupal Shete, a 66-year-old craftsman from Subhash Nagar, who won a state award for his craft in the past, shared: “They wanted to know minute details of our craft – the kind of leather we use, how the several parts are made, etc. We told them we use bull or buffalo leather, and goat leather for the strip where the trademark is embossed. We also explained to them how the whole family, including women, are involved in the craft.”

He added, the team shared that a second team will arrive next month to “seal a deal with us”.

On Prada’s intent of direct purchase from craftsmen, Lalit Gandhi, said, “It’s a big opportunity for the craftsmen. A company whose annual turnover is over 5 billion USD, has taken an interest in the Kolhapuri chappal. They visited local craftsmen in Subhash Nagar and the factory, and gathered all information about the process, quality control and materials used. This team will submit its report following which another team will visit in the first weeks of August.”