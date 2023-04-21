Two security guards held for stealing phones, laptops worth 23L

MUMBAI: Two private security guards have been arrested for stealing — mobile phones and laptops worth around ₹23 lakh — from a consignment of electronic goods they were hired to keep a watch over as it was being transported from an Amazon warehouse in Bhiwandi to Chennai by train last year. HT Image

The two stole the parcels, containing the electronic items, while loading them into Chennai Express at Kurla Terminus, said the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) in July last year. The police have been able to find and seize ₹14 lakh worth of the stolen phones and laptops.

The GRP said the accused were hired by Harsh Transport to guard the consignment of phones and laptops when it was being loaded into the train. According to Sandip Bagul, police inspector of Kurla GRP, the owner of Harsh Transport realised that some of the electronic items were missing from the consignment when they unloaded it in Chennai.

The company filed a complaint at a police station in Chennai. The Kurla GRP officials said that when they received the complaint sent by Chennai police, they contacted the owner of Harsh Transport. Based on his statement, they registered an FIR against the two security guards — Milind Bansod (35) and Narendra Bihani (34) — residents of Diva in Thane and Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, respectively.

“After investigating and tracking the accused, both of whom had left the company, we found that Bansode was working as a security guard at Inorbit mall in Navi Mumbai,” said Bagul. The police laid a trap outside the mall and arrested Bansod on Wednesday.

On questioning, Bansod revealed the name of his accomplice — Bihani, who was later arrested. The two said that they had sold the stolen phones and laptops to their friends and relatives. “We have recovered phones and laptops worth ₹14 lakhs,” said Bagul.

The two men have been arrested for theft and will be produced before the court on Friday.