Public hearing over Vadhvan Port postponed after Shinde steps in

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday night directed the state administration to postpone a public hearing over Vadhvan Port, scheduled to be held on December 22, by one month after local people wanted more time to study different survey reports related to the project, people familiar with the development said.

The port is proposed to come up near Dahanu in Palghar district at an estimated cost of ₹75,000 crore and it will be developed as a joint venture by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board. People from nearly 30 villages, who are opposing the project, have united under the banner of Vadhavan Bandar Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti (VBVSS).

On Tuesday night, a delegation from VBVSS met Shinde at his official bungalow and apprised him that they were yet to receive various reports such as environmental impact assessment in Marathi language and hence they needed more time to prepare for the hearing. Acting on their request, the CM asked JNPA and government officials to provide the residents with all the required documents and put off the hearing by one month.

“The state government will not impose the project and will take it forward only with the consent of local residents. The government is committed to protecting the interests of people,” a senior government official said, quoting Shinde.

Palghar is politically important for Shinde as the current MP, Rajendra Gavit, belongs to his faction of Shiv Sena.