Public toilet blocks in Goregaon to get rooftop solar panels
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will install rooftop solar panels on street toilet blocks in the P/South ward - Goregaon area. The initiative is being undertaken to maximise the utility of space and clean energy.
While the project is being organised and undertaken at the ward level, an official from the solid waste management department said it can be replicated across the city, in a phased manner. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the solid waste management (SWM) department said, “This project is being implemented locally, at the ward level by the ward authorities.”
The on-grid nature of the solar panels means the civic body does not require setting up a separate or additional distribution system. A civic official from the SWM department said, “The rooftops of toilet blocks have little use or interactivity. Some of them have overhead water tanks. But most land ends up becoming storage space, or has no use at all. We can identify more such buildings across the city and implement the plan in a phased manner.” The capacity of installation will depend on the space available atop each building.
In 2019, BMC installed solar panels atop its four-storey engineers’ hub in Worli, generating 360 kilowatt-peak (kWp), to cater to the electricity demands of a part of the building, with the aim to bring down the monthly electricity bill by 30%. This was the first BMC owned building to get rooftop solar panels. BMC’s pre-pandemic plans aimed to adopt solar energy for all municipal buildings over the next few years.
-
Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
-
Protest at NCP chief’s residence: Ajit Pawar points to intelligence failure, Raut blames BJP
Mumbai: A day after MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers staged a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday pointed to the failure of police intelligence, saying even the media knew about it. Around 70 MSRTC employees held a sit-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning after they were asked by police to vacate Azad Maidan.
-
The great train robbery and recovery
The Government Railway Police called to tell Sunil Rajendra Tiwari (35) that his Samsung J7 phone, which was stolen from him in a local train in 2018 during his commute to work, had been located. Tiwari's relief is due to the special drive launched by the GRP six months ago to locate stolen and missing phones of commuters of local suburban trains. By comparison, 968 mobile phones were recovered between October 2019 and March 2020.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics