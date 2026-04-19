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    Quartet kidnaps garment trader, robs him of ₹32L; two held

    The victim, Shravan Rawal from Virar, works for two garment firms owned by the Gangwani family. His job involves collecting and delivering cash to clients and suppliers on manager Dilip Bhatia’s instructions

    Published on: Apr 19, 2026 6:32 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
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    MUMBAI: A 45-year-old garment trader was kidnapped and robbed of 32 lakh by four men in Antop Hill on Tuesday, with police later arresting two accused, including a former employee of the victim’s company who allegedly masterminded the crime.

    Quartet kidnaps garment trader, robs him of ₹32L; two held
    Quartet kidnaps garment trader, robs him of ₹32L; two held

    The victim, Shravan Rawal from Virar, works for two garment firms owned by the Gangwani family. His job involves collecting and delivering cash to clients and suppliers on manager Dilip Bhatia’s instructions.

    According to police, on Tuesday, Rawal picked up 82.5 lakh from Santacruz. After delivering 50 lakh in Sion Koliwada, he was waiting for a cab when four men allegedly intercepted him in a jeep, and forced him into the vehicle.

    Police said the accused drove him towards the Eastern Express Highway, checked his identity documents and belongings, and questioned him about the cash. They then took his bag containing 32 lakh and his mobile phone, threatened him, and later dropped him at Ghatkopar before fleeing.

    Rawal approached Antop Hill police on Friday, following which a case was registered under sections 137 (kidnapping) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

    Police have arrested Rahul Gaikwad and Irfan Ali Ahmed Ali Khan in connection with the case and are searching for the remaining accused. Gaikwad had allegedly previously worked with the complainant’s company and provided information about Rawal’s routine and the cash he carried to the other accused.

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    Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Quartet Kidnaps Garment Trader, Robs Him Of ₹32L; Two Held
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