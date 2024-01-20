close_game
Railway officials on high alert ahead of Ayodhya temple inauguration

ByShashank Rao
Jan 20, 2024 07:32 AM IST

With the Ayodhya temple inauguration scheduled for Monday, railway officials are on high alert. Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of CSMT and Masjid stations where he found the security to be slack

MUMBAI: With the Ayodhya temple inauguration scheduled for Monday, railway officials are on high alert. Central Railway general manager Ram Karan Yadav conducted a surprise inspection of CSMT and Masjid stations where he found the security to be slack.

During the inspection, which started around 9am from CSMT station, Yadav found inadequate security arrangements, with hawkers freely moving around inside Masjid station. Railway police staff were observed chatting and seated while passengers were on the go.

Yadav highlighted the lax security, emphasising the need for improvement. He stated, “I mainly looked into aspects of security and cleanliness at the two stations. There was slack in security, especially at the Masjid station. There is a need to ensure that outsiders without valid tickets don’t move around rail premises.”

Senior CR officials noted that there will be a meeting with the director general of RPF in the coming days to discuss various issues. Yadav’s inspection covered ticket windows, the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting platforms 1 to 18, and the evaluation of cleanliness and hygiene in the waiting lounge and sleeping pods. He also interacted with motormen and guards and had breakfast with them during the visit.

