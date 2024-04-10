Raj declares ‘unconditional support’ for Modi, will not contest LS elections

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday declared “unconditional support” to the Mahayuti “in order to have Narendra Modi as PM”. The statement was made at the MNS Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park. Mumbai, India - April 9, 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray public meeting at Shivaji park, dadar on the occasion of Gudi Padawa in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The MNS will not, however, contest the Lok Sabha polls. In March, Raj had had several rounds of talks with the BJP and Shiv Sena and had met Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss a possible alliance. Sources said the BJP wanted to give him the South Mumbai parliamentary seat as part of the deal.

Raj said he had discussed seat-sharing but did not want to get into any political bargaining. “The last time I did this was in 1995,” he said. “It is not in my temperament to sit down and have debates on seat-sharing.” The MNS chief also said that he would not contest on any other election symbol than his own. The BJP had suggested that he contest on the BJP symbol.

The MNS chief also denied speculations that he would become the chief of the Shiv Sena. “If I wanted to, I would have done it long ago,” he said. “When I was leaving the Sena, nearly 32 MLAs and six to seven MPs came to my house and said that they also wanted to leave. I told everyone clearly that I did not want to move away by breaking a party.” Raj added that the only party he would head was the one he had birthed, the MNS.

In 2014, the MNS had contested only 10 parliamentary constituencies on the request of the BJP. In 2019, however, it fought separately and Raj went all out to criticise Modi and the BJP. He was promptly slapped with an ED case.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed Raj for his weathercock behaviour. “In 2019, he was saying ‘Laav re to video (Play that video)’ at his public rallies to expose Modi and now suddenly he is taking a pro-Modi stand,” said a Sena (UBT) leader.

Raj, explaining his stand, said that due to the 1988-89 alliance the Shiv Sena had with the BJP, his relations with Gopinath Munde, Pramod Mahajan and Nitin Gadkari were beyond the political. “Thereafter, I established contact with Narendra Modi and toured Gujarat,” he said. “I was the first to say that Modi must become PM. In 2019, I did not agree with many things he said and did and criticised him. But I have tweeted in his favour for his acts like abolishing Article 370.”

Raj added that he had many expectations from Modi. “For instance, Maharashtra must get a greater share in central aid which should be in consonance with the taxes we pay,” he said. “If my expectations are not fulfilled, I am free to criticise him.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The fight is between Maharashtra and Narendra Modi. The MNS was formed to protect Maharashtra’s asmita or identity. If the MNS wants to ally with leaders who want to finish Mumbai and Maharashtra, what can we say? Raj Thackeray has changed his stand many times. This is yet another instance.”

NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that Raj, in his speech, had mentioned businesses migrating from Maharashtra but still chose to support Modi. Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) said that when Raj Thackeray went to Delhi to meet Amit Shah, it was clear that he would support the BJP. “But one never expected a tiger to turn into a sheep and eat grass so soon,” he said. “His opponents once feared him. But if he sings praises of Modi, it will not have much meaning.”

A Shiv Sena spokesperson that the MNS support would help the NDA cross the 400-seat mark.