Raj not keen on reunion?

Following the closed-door meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are more or less convinced that Raj is not keen on the reunion although it was he who had spoken about it in a podcast last April. Responding to Raj’s remarks that he was willing to bury the hatchet with his cousin in the “interest of Maharashtra”, Uddhav had said he too would keep the dispute between them aside provided the former stopped hobnobbing with Maharashtra’s enemies (by which he meant CM Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde). Still, Raj chose to meet Fadnavis at a Bandra hotel, which is seen as the former’s answer to his cousin. On his birthday, Raj chose not to stay at his Shivaji Park home and instead went for a short break with his family. A senior MNS leader quipped that Raj probably did not want any dramatic gesture from Uddhav like paying an unannounced visit to wish him. Little wonder then that none of the top Thackeray faction leaders wished him on his birthday. While Raj himself has not yet given any indication to his party workers, the second rung leaders in the MNS are quite happy dealing with BJP and Shiv Sena who are in power. Apparently, they have also pointed out to their leader that the Shiv Sena (UBT) would gain much more electorally than MNS if the two cousins come together. If Uddhav’s tone in a meeting of party officebearers on Sunday is any indication, he is assuming that the much talked about reunion may not happen. Following the closed-door meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are more or less convinced that Raj is not keen on the reunion (file pic)

Trouble shooter Bawankule

Revenue minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule seems to be emerging as the new troubleshooter for CM Fadnavis. Last week, Bawankule visited the residence of social justice minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat to pacify him. Shirsat is facing allegations in connection with allotment of an industrial plot to his son’s company and a bid by his son to purchase a hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The opposition has accused Shirsat of misusing power for personal benefit. According to Shiv Sena legislators, Shirsat suspects that the ammunition to the Opposition is being supplied by his detractors in the BJP. Bawankule reportedly assured him that none of the BJP leaders would try to put him in any trouble.

Last week, Bawankule had tried to convince former legislator Bachchu Kadu to call off his hunger strike. Kadu is it popular among farmers in Vidarbha and hence Mahayuti did not want him to continue his fast as the opposition had extended support to him. Earlier, Bawankule also mediated between NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and BJP MLA from Beed district Suresh Dhas, who had levelled allegations against the former in connection with murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Bawankule landed up at Munde’s house with Dhas to end the political war between them. A BJP insider said Bawankule, who is also elected from Nagpur, seems to be replacing party minister Girish Mahajan who was known as Fadnavis’s troubleshooter for almost a decade. Mahajan has been embroiled in controversies, which BJP is wary about, the insiders said.

Supriya Sule’s status

On the foundation day of NCP (SP) last week, party working president Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp status became more of a talking point than what was discussed in the party function. Sule posted a message saying her mother told her that one has to tolerate a few things even if they were happening against one’s wishes. The message was seen in the context of speculations in the party that the top brass has softened towards Ajit Pawar as several of its MPs and MLAs are keen on the two factions coming together. Sule on her part, chose not to clarify what she meant, and so the speculations are still on.

About iPads

As Fadnavis is quite keen to make the cabinet meeting paperless by introducing the e-cabinet drive, officials in the general administration department hurriedly floated bids and finalised a contractor to supply 50 iPads for the Mahayuti ministers within eight days. A government notification was issued on June 4 for a ₹1.07 crore contract to supply the devices as officials were keen to start the e-cabinet drive from June 12. The contractors, however, expressed inability to provide the quantity within a week which compelled the administration to cancel the order. Several officers in Mantralaya are now wondering why there was such a hurry to get the iPads in the first place.