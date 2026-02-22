Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday offered an apology to Maharashtra school education minister and BJP MLA Dada Bhuse, who, in return withdrew a defamation case filed against Raut over allegations of a ₹178-crore fraud linked to the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory. Raut apologises to Bhuse over ₹178-cr fraud allegations; Bhuse withdraws defamation case

The defamation case stemmed from an article published in Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mouthpiece Saamana in June 2023, in which Raut alleged that Bhuse was involved in misappropriation of ₹178 crore in connection with the Girna Cooperative Sugar Factory in Malegaon. Bhuse, who represents the Malegaon outer assembly constituency and is a senior leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had denied the charge and moved the court.

However, when the duo appeared together before the Malegaon court in Nashik on Saturday morning, Raut said his allegations were based on information provided by then party colleague Advay Hiray, who has since then joined the BJP. After the hearing, Bhuse formally withdrew the complaint, and the court allowed the matter to be closed.

Speaking to the media Raut said, “Advay Hiray is no longer with our party. Bhuse explained that the information given by him to me was misleading. So there was no reason to continue with the allegations. I have tendered an apology to Bhuse. We worked in the same party for years,” said Raut, adding that he would publish a new article in Saamana with the version of people related to the Girana sugar factory including the farmers.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he also informed the court that due to his health conditions, he was unable to travel to Malegaon frequently for the case. A few months ago, the Sena UBT leader had taken almost a month off from his daily presser and social appearances. Party sources had later maintained that he was undergoing treatment for some serious ailment, and had withdrawn from public life and needed to take rest.

“I also informed the court that there was no direct involvement from my side in the court. The case was already going on, and the person who filed the petition has now joined the ruling party. Let them run the case,” Raut said. Raut told the court that he regretted his statements and apologised to the farmers and citizens of Malegaon for any confusion caused. “Maharashtra has a tradition of cultured politics. Dada Bhuse and I share good relations. I made statements based on incorrect information,” Raut added.

Bhuse said he accepted Raut’s apology, noting that the allegations had caused confusion among farmers and residents. “We have accepted an apology by Sanjay Raut to the people of Malegaon, farmers and people related to the Girana sugar factory. Considering his health we have withdrawn the case,” Bhuse said. Bhuse clarified that a bank transaction of ₹1.78 crore had allegedly been misrepresented as ₹178 crore, which fuelled the controversy.

Earlier in the day, Raut held a meeting with leaders from both factions of the Shiv Sena in Malegaon before arriving at the court with Bhuse, both appearing friendly.