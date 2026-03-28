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    Relief for domestic power consumers as MSEDCL tariffs reduced

    Tariffs will go down from next month by 49-91 paise per unit depending on the consumption slab, while further reductions will take effect every year on April 1 till 2030, offering much-needed relief to domestic power consumers

    Published on: Mar 28, 2026 6:40 AM IST
    By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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    Mumbai: Residential consumers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will have to pay less tariff from April 1 compared to current rates, according to a revised order passed by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). Tariffs will go down from next month by 49-91 paise per unit depending on the consumption slab, while further reductions will take effect every year on April 1 till 2030, offering much-needed relief to domestic power consumers.

    Relief for domestic power consumers as MSEDCL tariffs reduced
    Relief for domestic power consumers as MSEDCL tariffs reduced

    “This new tariff order will encourage economic development in Maharashtra,” said Vishwas Pathak from MSEB Holding Company Ltd. While all residential consumers would benefit from the tariff revision over the next five years, those consuming up to 100 units of power would get the maximum benefit as their tariff would decrease by 26%, Pathak said.

    Tariffs for industrial consumers will decrease from the existing 10.88/ unit to 9.97/ unit by 2030, representing an 8% drop over five years, while tariffs for commercial consumers power will reduce by 1-6% by 2030, the MERC revised order dated March 25 said.

    The MERC had revised tariffs in March last year, but MSEDCL had challenged it over calculation issues. After the MERC issued a fresh order post scrutiny in June 2025, some solar power companies moved the Supreme Court which ordered the MERC to decide the tariff afresh after conducting hearings.

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