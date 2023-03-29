Relocation of Govandi biomedical waste plant delayed again

Mumbai: The relocation of the biomedical waste incinerator from Govandi to Khalapur, Raigad, has been delayed again. Last year, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said that the plant is expected to be commissioned at its alternative location by 2023. Amit Nilawar, co-founder, SMS Envoclean, said, “We have not committed to any deadline for shifting the plant. The government can answer those questions. What we have said is that we will decommission the Govandi plant within one year of getting EC for an alternative facility. I do not know why the EC for that is pending.” (HT PHOTO)

“This is not possible. The Raigad plant has not yet received environment clearance (EC) from the Centre. There is also a huge opposition to the plant by Khalapur residents, which is causing many issues with the relocation,” said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official from M/East Ward.

In 2020, the state environment department instructed that the plant be shifted to Khalapur by February 2022. This was then pushed to May 2022, then June 2023. “It seems the plant is going to remain in Govandi for the foreseeable future at least,” added the BMC official.

Saurabh Gautam, director of SMS Envoclean – the BMC’s concessionaire for biomedical waste management in the city – refused to comment when contacted by Hindustan Times.

Amit Nilawar, co-founder, SMS Envoclean, said, “We have not committed to any deadline for shifting the plant. The government can answer those questions. What we have said is that we will decommission the Govandi plant within one year of getting EC for an alternative facility. I do not know why the EC for that is pending.”

Saurabh Bhosale, regional officer, MPCB could not be reached for comment despite efforts on Tuesday.

In the face of staunch opposition to the biomedical waste incinerator from locals, the MPCB in February claimed that the plant adheres to all prescribed pollution control norms.

Data shows particulate matter concentration from the waste treatment plant’s chimney has reduced from 277ug/Nm3 (micrograms per cubic nanometre of air) in September 2022 to 47ug/Nm3 in December 2022. The standard is 50ug/Nm3. Other key pollutants such as dioxins and furans are also within the permissible limits, MPCB has said in a compliance report sent to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on February 2.