Repeat cow trafficking offenders will be booked under MCOCA: CM

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that repeat offenders involved in cow and bovine slaughtering and trafficking will be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Fadnavis was responding to a calling attention motion raised by NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap related to criminal cases against a local goon named Atique Qureshi, who, he said, was involved in many illegal activities, including cow slaughter and trafficking. He further said that the goon already has multiple criminal cases registered against him, so he needs to be now booked under stringent laws like MPDA or MCOCA.

In response, Fadnavis said that the police would be given instructions to book the repeat offenders in cases related to cow trafficking and slaughter under MCOCA.

Minister of state for home Pankaj Bhoyar, while speaking on the discussion related to the criminal cases against Qureshi, said that the police had earlier arrested him. “Qureshi was arrested in January this year, though he has been given bail this month by the court. The criminal is facing several cases and police would take stringent action against him,” he said.