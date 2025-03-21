Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Repeat cow trafficking offenders will be booked under MCOCA: CM

BySurendra P Gangan
Mar 21, 2025 06:15 AM IST

Fadnavis announced that repeat offenders involved in cow and bovine slaughtering and trafficking will be booked under MCOCA.

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that repeat offenders involved in cow and bovine slaughtering and trafficking will be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that repeat offenders involved in cow and bovine slaughtering and trafficking will be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (Hindustan Times)
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that repeat offenders involved in cow and bovine slaughtering and trafficking will be booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (Hindustan Times)

Fadnavis was responding to a calling attention motion raised by NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap related to criminal cases against a local goon named Atique Qureshi, who, he said, was involved in many illegal activities, including cow slaughter and trafficking. He further said that the goon already has multiple criminal cases registered against him, so he needs to be now booked under stringent laws like MPDA or MCOCA.

In response, Fadnavis said that the police would be given instructions to book the repeat offenders in cases related to cow trafficking and slaughter under MCOCA.

Minister of state for home Pankaj Bhoyar, while speaking on the discussion related to the criminal cases against Qureshi, said that the police had earlier arrested him. “Qureshi was arrested in January this year, though he has been given bail this month by the court. The criminal is facing several cases and police would take stringent action against him,” he said.

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On