Mumbai: Nearly two decades ago, the residents of Sector 8 in Charkop, Kandivali, came together to transform their neighbourhood with lush greenery, planting hundreds of trees to enhance their surroundings. But on Friday morning, they woke up to a harsh reality—336 trees on Kaad Siddeshwar Road had been plastered with notices from the BMC’s Tree Authority, declaring them marked for axing or transplantation to make way for a crucial connector road as part of the northern extension of the Mumbai Coastal Road project. Residents of Charkop Sector 8 rally to save 336 trees from axing for Coastal Road project

A community’s green efforts under threat

“Back then, our area lacked proper infrastructure and roads,” recalled Mili Shetty, an environmentalist and member of the Charkop Sector 8 Vikas Samiti, a local resident group. “After persistent meetings with Mhada, which managed the area at the time, we secured a sanction of ₹15.98 crore in 2006 for road development. In parallel, we residents took it upon ourselves to plant trees along the 90-foot-wide road, including the median strip, spanning 900 metres.”

Today, these trees—towering palms, coconut trees, banyans, and neem—stand as a testament to the community’s dedication, offering much-needed shade and respite from the city’s relentless heat. The sudden notice of their removal was, therefore, a devastating shock.

Impact of Coastal Road connector

According to the Tree Authority’s notice, signed on March 5, the trees are obstructing the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road’s northern section, particularly Package E, which will include an elevated connector from Charkop Khadi to the Gorai Interchange. Given the poor survival rate of transplanted trees, residents fear the area will soon be left barren.

Determined to take action, the community swiftly reached out to local leaders, including MLA Sanjay Nirupam and MP Piyush Goyal, who have scheduled meetings over the weekend with the BMC and project contractors to discuss concerns and clarify the road development plans.

In response to the uproar, an official from the BMC’s Coastal Road department assured residents that trees along the side of residential buildings would not be affected. “The approach road will impact trees in the median and on the opposite end, but not those lining the buildings. We will verify the markings and rectify any errors,” the official stated.

A glimmer of hope

Later that evening, Shetty received confirmation that around 70 to 80 trees, previously marked for removal, would be spared, and the erroneous notices would be replaced. While this brought mild relief, the broader concerns remain.

“At least some of them will be saved,” Shetty acknowledged. While she concedes that resisting the Coastal Road is futile, she is keen to learn more at the upcoming meeting. However, the arrival of the new connector road has not been welcomed by all. “Many residents are already considering selling their homes and moving away. The once open view of mangroves will be blocked up to the fourth floor by the bridge. It’s a loss not just for the greenery but for the character of our neighbourhood,” she lamented.