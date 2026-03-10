Residents propose alternative alignment to save trees at Versova’s Nana Nani Park

Mumbai: More than 100 Versova residents and activists gathered at the K West ward office on Monday to register their protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to axe at least 150 trees at the Nana Nani Park to make way for the Versova-Dahiar Coastal Road exit. During a public hearing at the ward office under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, the residents proposed an alternative route, saying it would help greatly in saving the park’s green cover. A public hearing was held on Monday at the K West ward office under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975 (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

While the BMC originally proposed that the coastal road’s exit ramp would pass above the park, requiring the felling of 89 trees and transplantation of 47 trees, residents said shifting the alignment two kilometres to the north would marginally increase the road’s length but avoid major impact on the park and nearby mangroves. They also suggested that vehicle carriageways be stacked vertically rather than beside each other to reduce the horizontal land footprint.

BMC Deputy Superintendent of Gardens, K west, Sachin Attarde said he had noted all suggestions and objections raised by participants, and would convey the same to senior BMC officials.

Founded in 2001, the Nana Nani Park in Seven Bungalows has long served as a breathing space for senior citizens, children and residents of the densely built-up Andheri–Versova belt. As reported by HT on February 14, residents were alarmed when the BMC put up notices in the neighbourhood regarding the cutting and transplantation of trees as part of ‘Package A’ works linked to the coastal road.

Monday’s public hearing was necessitated because residents had alleged that they were not informed in advance about the earlier public hearing on February 18. That day, they had assured Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, about presenting a technically feasible alternative to save the park at a subsequent hearing.

Acting on the assurance, at Monday’s hearing, residents proposed shifting the alignment northwards by about 2 kilometres, and stacking vehicle carriageways vertically. Such a design was technically viable given the limited space between existing buildings and the sea; it would also accommodate a high capacity exit for the coastal road without extensive tree loss, residents claimed.

Criticising the design originally proposed by the BMC, activist Bansari Kothari said since the bridge would require 9-10 pillars, a large area would have to be concretised. She also alleged that the BMC undercounted trees that would be affected by the proposed structure as many adjacent trees and bushes which support butterflies and birds had been left unmarked.

Other residents also questioned the accuracy of the BMC’s tree count, saying that while the notices mentioned that 184 trees would be felled and another 164 would be transplanted, during Monday’s public hearing, officials claimed that in Nana Nani Park, only 89 trees would be felled and another 47 transplanted.

For the record, the notices pertained to trees affected by the entire ‘Package A’ works, of which Nana Nani Park is a part.

Residents also cited a November 2025 undertaking by the civic body which claimed that none of the trees in the park were more than 50 years old.

“It is the same BMC which has now marked several mature trees in the park, including a large banyan, for felling,” a resident said, requesting not to be identified.

Architect Biju, who advised residents on the alternative plan, said that each pillar in the BMC’s plan would result in an estimated 29 square metres shadow area.

This means, no trees and shrubs will survive once the bridge is built,” Biju said.

During the public hearing, residents sought a written assurance from the BMC that no trees or mangroves would be cut under ‘Package A’ works until the alternative submitted by them had been studied, reviewed and a response had been provided.