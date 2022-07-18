Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck

Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot.

According to the police, the driver of the truck absconded after the incident.

Naushad Alam Ansari had come to Mumbai a few months back in search of work from Bihar, and was the first-time accompanying Shaikh back home after work.

As per the Narpoli police station, the duo worked at a company in Bhiwandi.

“Both of them suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The container driver however, managed to flee from the spot leaving the container at the accident spot,” said Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station.

Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station said that his elder brother usually used to travel by motorcycle for work on a daily basis. While Ansari accompanied him for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.

“My brother was accompanied by another friend daily, however, on Saturday Ansari joined him on bike as the other friend was on leave. It was Ansari’s fate that he chose to accompany my brother that day. Ansari came to Govandi from Bihar recently for work. His family has been informed about the demise,” said Shaikh.

“He was married and also my sister-in-law is pregnant. My brother was so happy about it. After the incident the entire family is shattered,” added Shaikh.

Following the incident, the Narpoli police booked the container driver under section 304 (A), 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code and section 184, 134 (A) (B) of Motor Vehicles Act.

