Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck
Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot.
According to the police, the driver of the truck absconded after the incident.
Naushad Alam Ansari had come to Mumbai a few months back in search of work from Bihar, and was the first-time accompanying Shaikh back home after work.
As per the Narpoli police station, the duo worked at a company in Bhiwandi.
“Both of them suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The container driver however, managed to flee from the spot leaving the container at the accident spot,” said Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station.
Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station said that his elder brother usually used to travel by motorcycle for work on a daily basis. While Ansari accompanied him for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.
“My brother was accompanied by another friend daily, however, on Saturday Ansari joined him on bike as the other friend was on leave. It was Ansari’s fate that he chose to accompany my brother that day. Ansari came to Govandi from Bihar recently for work. His family has been informed about the demise,” said Shaikh.
“He was married and also my sister-in-law is pregnant. My brother was so happy about it. After the incident the entire family is shattered,” added Shaikh.
Following the incident, the Narpoli police booked the container driver under section 304 (A), 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code and section 184, 134 (A) (B) of Motor Vehicles Act.
ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
ICSE Class 10 results: Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune is all-India topper
All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education topper Hargun Kaur Matharu, from St Mary's School, Pune, secured 99.8 per cent in the exams. She was at her younger sister's birthday party on Sunday when she got to know about the results. ICSE results were announced on Sunday and the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent. Pune also bagged the second rank as Shivani Deo secured 99.6 per cent and is the second national rank holder.
Presidential poll: Parties educate their legislators on voting process
Mumbai A day before the presidential elections, political parties educated their legislators about the voting process by holding meetings. Congress started the inquiry over the absence of 12 of its MLAs during the floor test of the Eknath Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party government held on July 4. Legislators from the Shinde-led faction and BJP jointly met at Hotel Trident and discussed preparations for polling for the presidential election scheduled on Monday.
Actor gets back ₹2.24 lakh transferred from her accounts by frauds
Mumbai A week after television actress Aman Sandhu was duped and lost ₹2.24 lakh to online frauds, the Mumbai police units from Oshiwara, Goregaon and cyber-crime were able to block the transaction and get the amount credited back to the actor's account.
