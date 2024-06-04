 Rickshaw driver arrested for broker’s murder in Dombivli | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rickshaw driver arrested for broker’s murder in Dombivli

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 07:58 AM IST

38-year-old rickshaw driver arrested for the murder of a broker in Dombivli over a land dispute. Police hunting for accomplice.

Thane: Two days after a 40-year-old broker was found dead near a dhaba (a roadside restaurant) in Dombivli, the police arrested a 38-year-old rickshaw driver for the murder and launched a manhunt for his accomplice.

HT Image
HT Image

According to officials, the victim, Sanjay Bhoir, was stabbed to death in an isolated place over a land dispute. “The accused, identified as Vikas Patil, a resident of Umbarli, was angry with Bhoir for allegedly cheating him in a property deal and was planning to kill him,” said a police officer after interrogating him.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

On Friday, Bhoir’s family filed a missing complaint at a police station after he was unreachable. The family last spoke to Bhoir who was meeting friends for dinner. The Manpada police sprung into action to trace him and later that night, they found his body near a dhaba with deep cuts. Bhoir’s body was sent for postmortem examination, revealing injuries consistent with an attack using a sharp weapon.

Assistant police commissioner S Kurade immediately formed a team under Senior police inspector of Manpada police station Vijay Kadbane. Within two days the team arrested Vikas Patil. He has executed this murder with the help of his friend who is absconding.

Vikas and Sanjay earlier had a dispute over land which is owned by the accused. They had several altercations over the sale of the same land. As the accused felt Bhoir cheated him. The rickshaw driver Vikas Patil had also heard from their close acquaintances that Sanjay was going to kill him. Therefore, Vikas Patil planned to kill Sanjay Bhoir with the help of an accomplice thinking that he would kill Sanjay rather than his life getting worse.

An officer from the investigating team said, “On Friday the accused found the deceased alone on the backside of the dhaba. There was no light there. The accused with the help of his friend held Bhoir and stabbed him to death. Through technical details and CCTV footage, we could nab the rickshaw driver, the main accused in the case.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Rickshaw driver arrested for broker’s murder in Dombivli
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement