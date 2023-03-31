Robber wanted for 50 house breakings arrested in Kashimira

MUMBAI: This 40-year-old robber had over 50 cases of house breakings registered against him in the city and he was arrested by the Kashimira police within 10 hours of the latest robbery. What gave him away this time was his signature way of breaking into homes — by breaking the iron grills of the flat to gain entry. Stolen jewellery recovered from accused Abdul Shaikh, who allegedly broke into 50 homes and burgled them. (HT PHOTO)

The accused identified as Abdul Shaikh, was arrested 10 hours after he broke into a flat in DB Zone building in Mira Road and took away jewellery and cash totalling ₹25 lakh. Police officers said that the robber’s unique style of breaking into houses helped them identify and arrest him.

According to Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police, Mira Road, complainant Akbar Ali (65) and his wife had gone to visit their relatives in Goregaon on March 23. On March 28, when they returned in the evening, they found their cupboards were ransacked and gold jewellery and cash had been stolen.

Ali approached the Kashmira police and a house breaking case was registered. “When our team reached the spot and conducted panchnama, police inspector Sachin Gangurde noticed some similarities in the house breaking at Ali’s house and some old house breakings that he had investigated and he had come across,” said Bajbale.

He said that the officer found that the iron grills of the flat had been broken by the robber to gain entry to the ground floor flat – a modus operandi unique to Shaikh, a native of Delhi who stays in Vasai East and is wanted for several house breakings.

“Based on this modus, the police team began their search for Shaikh, who was spotted in Achole area in Vasai East, and arrested him,” said Bajbale. Police officials said that they have seized the stolen gold jewellery and cash valued at ₹23 lakh from Shaikh, who had spent some of the cash.

“Shaikh conducts the house breakings alone and had been arrested earlier as well in Palghar and Rajasthan for similar robberies he allegedly committed there,” added Bajbale.