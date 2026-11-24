MUMBAI: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has announced a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur to press for a slew of demands aimed at addressing farmers’ distress caused by the drought and its aftermath. The march will begin in Shegaon in Buldhana district on December 4, and culminate near the state legislature building in Nagpur on December 9, where the winter session will be underway. However, the announcement has reportedly not gone down well with the party leadership. It is also being claimed that Rohit did not consult or even inform the senior leadership before announcing the protest. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar purportedly did not consult or even inform the senior party leadership before announcing a six-day tractor march from Buldhana to Nagpur to press for a slew of demands aimed at addressing farmers’ distress caused by the drought and its aftermath. (PTI) more

This marks the second instance in less than a week of Rohit and the NCP (SP) leadership being visibly at odds. Last week, the party’s national working president, Supriya Sule, and subsequently the NCP (SP), distanced themselves from Rohit’s controversial statements on the plane crash that killed the late NCP president and deputy CM Ajit Pawar on January 28. Rohit had alleged that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was shielding VSR Ventures Private Limited owner V K Singh who, according to him, violated aircraft safety rules, which led to the crash.

“To become a voice of the agrarian community, we will commence a tractor morcha from December 4 to 9. It will begin in Shegaon and proceed to Nagpur, where the winter session will be underway,” he declared, urging farmers to join the march from wherever they could. “This fight is for farmers, farm labourers, their families, students and widows among others. If you do not come, the government will take you for granted.”

Before making the announcement, Rohit held a meeting with party office-bearers from Nagpur and neighbouring districts. He also appealed to the party’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and social organisations to join the protest. The MLA insisted that the tractor morcha was being held under the leadership of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

NCP (SP) insiders, however, claimed that the leadership was upset with Rohit for taking unilateral decisions, which they felt was unacceptable. “Rohit did not discuss the plan with either state president Shashikant Shinde or national working president Supriya Sule,” said a top party leader. Another NCP (SP) leader added that following the announcement, a few of the party’s city and district presidents from the Vidarbha region were directed not to participate in the morcha. “They have been instructed to follow only the directives issued by the state party headquarters,” said the leader.

It is learnt that a section of NCP (SP) leaders is also unhappy with the manner in which Rohit has been seeking to overshadow senior leaders in order to carve out an independent political identity for himself. Some within the party view his approach as nothing short of “high-handedness”. The latest episode has further added to the simmering tensions within the NCP (SP)’s top leadership, party sources said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule invited Rohit to discuss the issues he intended to raise through the tractor march. “The government is ready for discussions,” he said. “Rohit should present his case. The government is totally supportive about extending assistance to farmers.”

At the same time, Bawankule took a swipe at Rohit, suggesting that he was attempting to give the march a political colour. “If Rohit Pawar is organising a rally, it is political,” he said. “The approach seems to be: keep repeating a lie until people believe it. Whenever he sees a crowd anywhere, he immediately jumps in.”