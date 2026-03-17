Row over ‘urban Naxal’ remark on MU professor triggers outcry

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted at the University of Mumbai after senate member Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth referred to professor Deepak Pawar, head of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, as an “urban Naxal” during a meeting on Saturday. Last year, Deepak Pawar had staged a strong protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi compulsory in primary schools. (HT Archives)

The remark has drawn sharp reactions from academics, activists and members of the academic community, who say such statements threaten academic freedom and damage the reputation of scholars.

The controversial remark was made during the senate meeting, where an adjournment motion was reportedly moved to censure Pawar. Devrukhkar-Sheth claimed that Pawar had violated service conduct rules by criticising chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a public programme. This led to a heated discussion in the senate, later sparking protests and statements from several organisations and intellectuals.

The Kumar Ketkar panel, which is contesting the upcoming elections of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai, strongly condemned the attempt to label Pawar as an “urban Naxal”. The panel said Pawar is a respected scholar and head of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra at the university. It added that he has worked for many years to promote the Marathi language, culture and academic research in Maharashtra.

The panel said the allegation was baseless and amounted to an attack on Pawar’s dignity, academic reputation and his constitutional right to freedom of expression. It warned that using university institutions to target a professor for expressing political views could set a dangerous precedent and weaken the tradition of open debate within universities.

The panel also welcomed the university’s clarification that the senate is mainly a recommendatory body and that any disciplinary matter must be processed through proper statutory authorities. It urged the university to ensure that no punitive action is taken against Pawar based on the senate discussion.

Meanwhile, several activists and writers have also criticised Devrukhkar-Sheth, while demanding that the university protect academic freedom and maintain its political neutrality. Shailendra Kamble, secretary of the Mumbai district committee, said, “The senate meeting appearing to turn into a political battleground is extremely worrying for the autonomy of the university.”

Another group of scholars, including writers Arjun Dangle, Dhananjay Ramkrishna Shinde, Arun Mhatre, Dhananjay Gangal and Divakar Shejwal, wrote an open letter stating that “trying to brand a professor and thinker as an urban Naxal shows intellectual bankruptcy and is against Maharashtra’s progressive tradition”.

When contacted, Devrukhkar-Sheth said she is firm in her stand, while Pawar has, as of now, decided not to comment on the matter.

Last year, Pawar had staged a strong protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision to make Hindi compulsory in primary schools. The state government eventually revoked its decision following intense pressure from activists like Pawar and political parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.