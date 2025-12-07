MUMBAI: In a push to curb unauthorised bike-taxi operations, Mumbai’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have intensified enforcement drives against two-wheelers illegally ferrying passengers and transporting goods. RTOs ramp up crackdown on illegal bike-taxi operations; Uber and Rapido face police cases

Data accessed by this newspaper shows that in November alone, RTO teams inspected more than 150 bikes across the city. Of these, 67 were found operating as illegal taxis or carrying goods without permits, attracting fines totalling ₹95,000. Officials said many of the vehicles caught were private two-wheelers being used for app-based ride services.

According to senior RTO sources, the Borivali and Wadala offices have taken the lead in enforcement, while Tardeo and Andheri are yet to begin active crackdowns. An internal report prepared by Wadala RTO details action taken against M/s Uber India Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Rapido, which it identifies as “engaged in illegal passenger transportation” without approvals mandated under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020 and Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“Since these companies have not complied with the provisions of the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Act, 2025, action has been taken against 60 vehicles from November to date, and ₹22,000 in fines recovered,” an RTO official said. Of the 60, seven bikes belonged to Uber and Rapido drivers allegedly ferrying passengers, while 53 two-wheelers were found transporting goods.

Criminal cases have also been filed: Uber-linked bikes at Navghar and Nehru Nagar police stations, and Rapido-linked ones at Pant Nagar and Nehru Nagar.

Borivali RTO has similarly stepped up checks. In November, its teams inspected 97 two-wheelers, identifying seven operating as illegal petrol-bike taxis. Fines amounting to ₹73,000 are being processed.

The enforcement drive comes amid rising concerns over accidents involving unauthorised bike-taxis. Officials say the incidents have exposed gaps in the implementation of the state’s E-Bike Taxi Policy, which permits only electric bikes for commercial taxi operations. Despite this, thousands of petrol and private two-wheelers continue to ply as taxis across the city.

While Uber, Rapido and Ola were issued provisional licences mid-September and asked to register 50 e-bikes each within a month, the Transport Department has now begun issuing notices to operators that have not transitioned to permanent licences. “There is a stark mismatch between the small fleet they registered and the thousands of bikes actually operating on the roads,” an RTO source said.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik recently directed officials to hold aggregator companies jointly liable for every illegal bike-taxi found operating on their platforms.

Transport expert and Mumbai Mobility Forum founding member AV Shenoy said better regulatory oversight was urgently needed. “A policy means nothing unless implemented thoroughly. When private operators enter the public mobility space, consistent monitoring becomes essential,” he said.

Beyond enforcement, RTOs will now also examine whether aggregator companies provide adequate training on regulations and rider safety to their bike-taxi partners.

Ajay Govale, of United Way Mumbai, highlighted persistent safety gaps. “Helmet provision continues to be a logistical issue. Enforcement must be stringent, unpredictable and consistent. Only then will people fear the consequences of non-compliance,” he said.