Man arrested for derogatory remarks against PM, BJP leaders

MUMBAI: A Sakinaka resident was arrested in his native village in Ratnagiri late on Friday night for allegedly using expletives content against several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, on social media. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Kazi of Shangri-La society on 90-Feet Road in Sakinaka.

According to the police, Kazi has been alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government officials have taken away a public space designated for a garden to build a chawl.

For the past couple of days, he had been putting up several short videos on Facebook live from his native village, wherein he not only used abusive language against several BJP leaders but also issued death threats against them and rape threats against the women in their families.

Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10, said, “Some locals who saw the content alerted us. A formal complaint against the accused after which he was booked for defamation and provoking breach of peace among other charges.”

Another official said that the accused will be produced in a court on Sunday.

“The plot of land the man is referring to had been leased by the BMC to the locals. We have not found any discrepancy in the land records despite his several complaints about the issue,” another official added.

The accused had put several short videos in which he spoke about various ways BJP leaders have done wrong to the country. Among those he named as responsible for the local land grabbing issue were Dilip Lande of Shiv Sena, Naseem Khan of Congress and Kirit Somaiya and Poonam Mahajan of BJP.