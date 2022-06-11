Salman threat letter: Mumbai cops reach Palghar to probe

Palghar To probe the threat letter issued to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, a team from the Mumbai crime branch arrived in Wada, Palghar to get information about three suspects from Jalore, Rajasthan, who stayed in Palghar for days.

Balasaheb Patil, the new superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, said that it was a discreet operation by the crime branch and further details are still under the wraps.

Recently, Vikram Barad, an accomplice of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in the murder case of Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala, had allegedly delivered a threatening letter to actor Salman Khan’s father and noted scriptwriter Salim Khan.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, a suspect was spotted on a CCTV camera near the actor’s residence. Though the identity of the suspect is not yet revealed, he could be the person who placed the threat letter to the actor on June 5.