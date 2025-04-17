Samruddhi highway last phase may be opened on May 1

Mumbai: The last phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, spanning 76 kilometres from Igatpuri to Amane, may be inaugurated along with the south-bound carriageway of the Thane creek bridge on May 1, the state’s foundation day. The last phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway spans 76 kilometres from Igatpuri to Amane (Hindustan Times)

“Both the projects are fully ready for inauguration. Once opened, connectivity to Navi Mumbai, Pune and the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport will improve greatly,” said Anil Gaikwad, managing director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway was a brainchild of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The first phase of the highway, from Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, while the second phase from Shirdi to Bharvir in Nashik was inaugurated in May 2023 by then chief minister Eknath Shinde. The third phase, from Bharvir to Igatpuri, was inaugurated in March 2024 by then MSRDC minister Dada Bhuse.

The last phase spanning 76 km is now up for inauguration. The state may request prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this stretch on May 1 when he is in Mumbai to inaugurate the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit at Bandra Kurla Complex, said sources.