Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samruddhi highway last phase may be opened on May 1

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 17, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The state may request prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this stretch on May 1 when he is in Mumbai to inaugurate the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit

Mumbai: The last phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, spanning 76 kilometres from Igatpuri to Amane, may be inaugurated along with the south-bound carriageway of the Thane creek bridge on May 1, the state’s foundation day.

The last phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway spans 76 kilometres from Igatpuri to Amane (Hindustan Times)
The last phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway spans 76 kilometres from Igatpuri to Amane (Hindustan Times)

“Both the projects are fully ready for inauguration. Once opened, connectivity to Navi Mumbai, Pune and the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport will improve greatly,” said Anil Gaikwad, managing director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway was a brainchild of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The first phase of the highway, from Nagpur to Shirdi, was inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, while the second phase from Shirdi to Bharvir in Nashik was inaugurated in May 2023 by then chief minister Eknath Shinde. The third phase, from Bharvir to Igatpuri, was inaugurated in March 2024 by then MSRDC minister Dada Bhuse.

The last phase spanning 76 km is now up for inauguration. The state may request prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this stretch on May 1 when he is in Mumbai to inaugurate the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit at Bandra Kurla Complex, said sources.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Samruddhi highway last phase may be opened on May 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On