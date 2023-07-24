Sanitation worker electrocuted in Kalina

Mumbai: In yet another monsoon tragedy in the city, a sanitation worker was electrocuted to death while cleaning a drain in Kalina, Santacruz East, on Sunday afternoon. HT Image

The man is yet to be identified. However, the local residents knew him as Anna. According to the police, Anna was cleaning a drain inside the Air India Colony when he suffered an electric shock at 1pm.

“He clung onto a wire of a water pump when he fell while cleaning the drain,” an officer from Vakola police station said. “The residents of the colony called the control room to report the incident before they rushed the man to a private nursing home in Santacruz, where he was declared dead.”

An Accidental Death Report was registered in the matter, and the police are trying to trace the identity of the man. “We will also investigate whether there was any negligence involved in the accident which led to the death of Anna,” the police officer added. “We are now finding the contractor who had employed him to clean the drain.”

