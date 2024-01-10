Saunik appointed advisor to CM

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has appointed former chief secretary Manoj Saunik as his principal advisor. The appointment orders were issued on Tuesday. HT Image

Saunik, an IAS officer from the 1987 batch, had retired on December 31 and his extension file was rejected by the centre. The practice of having a principal advisor to the chief minster was started by Uddhav Thackeray, when Ajoy Mehta was appointed to the post. Later, SJ Kunte was appointed as his principal advisor. This practice was stopped when the Shiv Sena-BJP government assumed power.